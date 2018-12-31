

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Police forces across the Maritimes are urging the public to ring in 2019 safely and responsibly tonight.

Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod says there will be random police checkpoints throughout the municipality, and extra officers will be working.

He asked that anyone who plans to drink or use cannabis plan a ride home instead of driving, and notes that local transit will have free, extended service.

"We just would really like for everyone to have safe and happy holiday," he said. "What we'd hope is that people would plan ahead."

MacLeod said those who plan to host parties should also help ensure that impaired drivers stay off the road.

"If you can help to arrange for designated drivers, or for people to get taxis ... so that they can get home safe, in the way that you'd want your friends and families to get home," he said.

A release from the RCMP on Prince Edward Island suggests that people make plans to get home in advance by designating either a taxi or a sober driver, or going somewhere within walking distance.

They add that anyone who plans to be outside for long should dress warmly.

"If you have any plans to be outside at all, make sure you aren't out very long and ensure you have proper clothing," the Mounties said.

"Often celebrations lend themselves to lighter clothing but that won't mix well with winter temperatures."

In a tweet on Friday, the Fredericton Police Force asked that anyone who sees a suspected impaired driver call the police.