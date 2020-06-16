MONCTON, N.B. -- RCMP in Moncton are advising all residents to be extra vigilant after a spree of burglaries in a residential area.

Police have reported a series of break-and-enter thefts in the past week in the Evergreen Park area.

Residents in the usually quiet and peaceful neighbourhood say they're now being extra cautious.

RCMP say, over the last week, they received three confirmed break, enter and theft reports and one attempt.

They all occurred along Glencairn Avenue, Evergreen Drive and Hickory Lane.

Roger Breckenridge, who lives in the area, says a scooter was recently stolen from his son, but it was found Monday night.

"Last night we were able to, through a Facebook post and those being shared, we were able to locate it abandoned at the Irving on Evergreen and Mountain Road," Breckenridge said.

In a news release, the RCMP say the series of recent thefts occurred during the day between the early morning and afternoon hours.

"It gives you a different feeling, it does," Breckenridge said. "You know, it's something that's happening when people aren't necessarily away, it's not necessarily happening at night. This is during the day so that's a special type of brazen personality to not use the cover of darkness to commit those kinds of acts."

Mike Gallant is an Evergreen Park area maintenance worker.

"They're daring," he said. "To go during the day when people are mowing their lawns, working in their gardens, driving their bikes, walking their dogs, whatever."

Police also say the suspects got into the homes through unlocked patio or back doors, and stole items such as cash and electronics.

In a news release, the RCMP reminded people to "make sure your doors are locked before leaving your home and even if you're working around the house and cannot see the entry points."

Residents who live in the area say, while they're not overly worried, they're now more cautious.

"If we're in the backyard, we'll probably close the door and lock the front door," said Bernice Leblanc.