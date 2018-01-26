

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have issued a warning about a scam involving fraudulent phone calls from a courier service.

Police say the suspect tells the victim they have a package to be delivered to the victim’s address, but before it’s delivered they require the victim’s and their spouse’s phone number.

The next day or shortly thereafter the victim receives a call from what appears to be their spouse’s phone number, according to police.

“The suspect identifies himself as an employee with Canada Revenue Agency or Canada Border Services and tells the victim that their spouse has been arrested and to have him/her released they must send funds using a bitcoin machine or purchase Apple iTunes cards,” Halifax Regional Police said in a press release.

Police say the phone calls are not legitimate and if you receive such a call, hang up.