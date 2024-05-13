Police warn of counterfeit U.S. bills circulating in Charlottetown
Police in Charlottetown have issued a warning about counterfeit money circulating in the city.
Police say there have been four recent incidents where counterfeit U.S. $100 bills have been used at businesses.
Charlottetown Police Services shared a photo of one of the bills in a Monday news release.
“Upon examination, it’s obvious these bills are fake,” reads the release. “The words ‘Movie Prop Use Only’ is printed on the front and back.”
Anyone with information on the money is asked to call Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates: What star witness in Trump hush money case has said on the stand so far
The star prosecution witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial took the stand Monday with testimony that could help shape the outcome of the first criminal case against an American president.
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
Steve Buscemi punched in the face while walking in N.Y.C.
Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.
'Be very, very careful': Wildfire conditions 'still extreme,' says Alberta fire chief
As wildfire conditions remain 'extreme' in northern Alberta, residents are being urged to be extra cautious and follow a fire ban.
Wildfire smoke drifts across Canada, over parts of U.S., prompting air quality advisories
Air quality advisories are in effect across Western Canada as smoky conditions plague some areas, according to the latest forecasts. Here's where.
Canucks' Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosscheck on Oilers' McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been given the highest possible fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
COMING UP @ 3:30 P.M. City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate outside of taxi bylaw, judge rules
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
Jerry Seinfeld speech prompts pro-Palestinian demonstration at U.S. university graduation ceremony
A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement in North Carolina Sunday, with about 30 of the 7,000 students leaving their seats and chanting "free Palestine" amid a mix of boos and cheers.
Just how bad are ultraprocessed foods? Here are 5 things to know
Many foods fall under the category of ultraprocessed foods, depending on their exact ingredients. This type of food has been studied a lot lately, and the results aren’t great.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police identify woman shot and killed in Oakwood Village; suspect arrested
A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman at a residence in the city’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood over the weekend, Toronto police say.
-
Police release 3D images of young child found in an Ontario river two years ago
Police have released a three-dimensional image of a young child whose remains were discovered in the Grand River in Dunnville, Ont. almost two years ago.
-
Judge says construction on massive CN Rail hub in Ontario can continue — for now
The Federal Court of Appeal says work on a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area can go ahead pending its decision on an appeal of a lower court ruling that halted construction.
Calgary
-
Calgary's 'Recall Gondek' campaign officially deemed insufficient
An effort to remove Calgary's mayor through a recall campaign has been officially deemed insufficient, Calgary's city clerk declared Monday.
-
Alberta NDP leadership race: Final tally shows historic membership; McGowan drops out
A total of 85,144 members are eligible to vote for Alberta NDP's next leader.
-
Canada's mountain lakes fed by glaciers are losing their dazzling blue, documentary shows
A new short documentary filmed in Alberta's Banff National Park and British Columbia's Yoho National Park seeks to capture the impact of climate change on mountain lakes.
Edmonton
-
'Be very, very careful': Wildfire conditions 'still extreme,' says Alberta fire chief
As wildfire conditions remain 'extreme' in northern Alberta, residents are being urged to be extra cautious and follow a fire ban.
-
Edmonton man charged in March Whyte Avenue hit-and-run
An Edmonton man faces several charges in a hit-and-run involving a woman and her child on Whyte Avenue in March.
-
Machete, knife used in attack on dog walker: police
A man was injured when he was attacked while walking his dog earlier this month. The 55-year-old man was reportedly attacked by a man and woman with what appeared to be a knife and a machete.
Montreal
-
McGill in court seeking injunction to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment on campus
Lawyers for Montreal's McGill University are in court this morning seeking an injunction to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment that has been on its downtown campus since last month.
-
Amazon's Laval warehouse workers now unionized
Workers at Amazon.com Inc.'s Laval warehouse have been granted the right to unionize.
-
No refund for travellers who cancelled flight already scrapped by airline: regulator
Four years on, the controversy over whether airlines owed refunds to passengers after cancelling hundreds of thousands of flights during the pandemic continues to simmer, aggravated by a sluggish, opaque complaints process.
Ottawa
-
COMING UP @ 3:30 P.M.
COMING UP @ 3:30 P.M. City of Ottawa negligent in allowing Uber to operate outside of taxi bylaw, judge rules
An Ontario Superior Court judge has ruled that the City of Ottawa was negligent in its enforcement of the city's taxi bylaw when it allowed Uber to begin operating in 2014, harming the city's established taxi industry.
-
Wildfire smoke could move into Ottawa, eastern Ontario tonight
Wildfires across western Canada will likely bring smoke into Ottawa and eastern Ontario starting on Monday and into Tuesday.
-
Construction worker injured after shoring wall collapse on Carling Avenue
A construction worker was injured after a shoring wall collapsed at a worksite in Carlington on Monday morning.
London
-
Western University researchers unlock potential 'cure' for ALS
New research out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on a potential cure for ALS, in which the targeting of the interaction between two proteins can halt or fully reverse the disease’s progression.
-
Weekend crash leads police to stolen vehicle
Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle speeding on Baseline Road west before colliding with a second vehicle at the interstation of Baseline and Wellington Road.
-
'Shelter in place' in Plympton-Wyoming
Residents in an area of Plympton-Wyoming in Lambton County are being asked to shelter in place. A notice from the town posted to social media said Enbridge Gas is in the area assessing a leak.
Barrie
-
'Phenomenal mom' killed in Innisfil crash
Young mother was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Innisfil Saturday morning.
-
One person hospitalized after canoe capsizes in Muskoka River
Provincial police are warning the public about water safety following an incident where two adults and two children ended up in the chilly Muskoka River near Holditch Street in Bracebridge.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after vehicle collision
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Grey Highlands.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle rollover in northern Ont. leads to impaired charges
A vehicle travelling on Highway 11 early in the morning last weekend rolled over in the ditch just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
-
Timmins man in Highway 144 crash was impaired, had two kids in car, police say
A 29-year-old Timmins man is charged with impaired driving in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 near Greater Sudbury that sent two children to hospital by air ambulance Saturday.
-
Sudbury considers giving vicious dog bylaw more teeth
Higher fines and stricter enforcement are on the table as Greater Sudbury reviews its bylaw covering vicious dogs.
Kitchener
-
OPP share 3D face recreation to help identify baby found in Grand River
A $50,000 rewarded is being provided by the Government of Ontario to help identify a young child whose remains were found along the Grand River in 2022.
-
THEMUSEUM asks City of Kitchener for $300,000 to stay open
Staff at THEMUSEM say if they don’t get a one-time grant of $300,000 from the City of Kitchener, they might be forced to close .
-
University of Waterloo students set up Gaza encampment
A group of University of Waterloo students have established an encampment on campus to protest the war in Gaza.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police calling for more security cameras in core areas
Chatham-Kent Police Service is recommending 35 additional closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems in several downtown areas at Chatham-Kent council Monday evening.
-
Remembering Gary Parent: Funeral for labour giant held this week
The funeral for a giant in the Windsor-Essex labour community will be held this week.
-
36 delegates hoping to speak about downtown plan at council
Windsor City Council is debating the Downtown Windsor Revitalization Plan.
Winnipeg
-
Security video caught admitted serial killer disposing of bodies in garbage bins
Security video caught admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki on multiple late-night outings, disposing of body parts in nearby garbage bins and dumpsters in the middle of the night.
-
'Terrifying': Manitoba resident speaks on wildfire and evacuation
As a pair of wildfires burn near Flin Flon and The Pas, a number of Manitobans are being told to evacuate their homes.
-
'Untended' lot in Winnipeg neighbourhood transformed into community gathering space
An empty corner on Henderson Highway has received a makeover.
Regina
-
Two suspects charged in Regina's first homicide of 2024
Two men, aged 24 and 17, have been charged with second degree murder in relation to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.
-
Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
-
SaskPower completes phase 1 of Regina logistics warehouse
Everything is shelved in orderly fashion at SaskPower’s new Regina logistics warehouse. The first phase of the long delayed project at the Global Transportation Hub (GTH) is now complete.
Saskatoon
-
A crowd gathered along Highway 11 to watch this Saskatoon house fire
A fire in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood burned through the roof of a home and drew a crowd of onlookers on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon police say violent crime is up 10 per cent since last year
Violent crime in Saskatoon was up by nearly 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Saskatchewan Party MLAs barred from Regina Pride parade over school pronoun law
Organizers for Regina's Pride parade have barred legislature members of the governing Saskatchewan Party from participating in the event in June.
Vancouver
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
-
B.C. teen shares story of terrifying fall in backcountry
Sarah Giles was out for a dirtbiking ride with her dad in the remote B.C. backcountry when she suffered a terrible fall.
-
Michael Bublé joins Snoop Dogg as judge on singing competition series 'The Voice'
Michael Bublé is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall.
Vancouver Island
-
Next 48 hours will be 'extremely challenging' for B.C. wildfire crews near Fort Nelson: officials
A wildfire burning dangerously close to Fort Nelson, B.C., has grown to more than 50 square kilometres, and officials are warning that the blaze's behaviour is expected to become more volatile over the next 48 hours.
-
Michael Bublé joins Snoop Dogg as judge on singing competition series 'The Voice'
Michael Bublé is taking his seat at "The Voice" this fall.
-
Canucks' Zadorov fined $5,000 for post-game crosscheck on Oilers' McDavid
A Vancouver Canucks defenceman has been given the highest possible fine under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement after a scrum broke out at the end of Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers Sunday night.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.