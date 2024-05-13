ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Police warn of counterfeit U.S. bills circulating in Charlottetown

    Police say this counterfeit U.S. $100 bill was used at a businesses in Charlottetown. (Source: Charlottetown Police Services) Police say this counterfeit U.S. $100 bill was used at a businesses in Charlottetown. (Source: Charlottetown Police Services)
    Police in Charlottetown have issued a warning about counterfeit money circulating in the city.

    Police say there have been four recent incidents where counterfeit U.S. $100 bills have been used at businesses.

    Charlottetown Police Services shared a photo of one of the bills in a Monday news release.

    “Upon examination, it’s obvious these bills are fake,” reads the release. “The words ‘Movie Prop Use Only’ is printed on the front and back.”

    Anyone with information on the money is asked to call Charlottetown police at 902-629-4172 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

