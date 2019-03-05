

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog has cleared three police officers of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect in Summerside, P.E.I.

Felix Cacchione, director of the Serious Incident Response Team, released a report today that concludes there were no grounds to consider charges against the Summerside Police officers.

Cacchione's report says the officers were investigating a violent robbery in a local hotel room on May 27, 2018, when they spotted the suspect entering a home in Summerside.

The suspect did not respond to commands to come out and was soon found crouching behind a chair in a dimly lit basement.

Armed with a piece of wood and a golf club, the suspect was shot several times as he advanced toward the officers on three separate occasions.

Cacchione determined the officer who fired the fatal shots had the right to use lethal force.