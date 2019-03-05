Featured
Police watchdog clears three P.E.I. police officers in fatal shooting
Jeremy Stephens is seen in this undated handout photo. The mother of a Prince Edward Island man who died after being shot by municipal police officers in Summerside, P.E.I., says she's upset about delays in receiving basic information about the status of the case and an autopsy into his death. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gilda Stephens)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 5:23PM AST
HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's independent police watchdog has cleared three police officers of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect in Summerside, P.E.I.
Felix Cacchione, director of the Serious Incident Response Team, released a report today that concludes there were no grounds to consider charges against the Summerside Police officers.
Cacchione's report says the officers were investigating a violent robbery in a local hotel room on May 27, 2018, when they spotted the suspect entering a home in Summerside.
The suspect did not respond to commands to come out and was soon found crouching behind a chair in a dimly lit basement.
Armed with a piece of wood and a golf club, the suspect was shot several times as he advanced toward the officers on three separate occasions.
Cacchione determined the officer who fired the fatal shots had the right to use lethal force.