

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's police watchdog says a person is dead following a shooting in the Halifax area.

Few details are available, but Serious Incident Response Team director Felix Cacchione says a person is dead and SiRT is investigating the circumstances.

Cacchione would not confirm whether the death was a result of the shooting.

The agency is called in to investigate all serious incidents -- including deaths, serious injuries, and sexual assaults -- involving police in Nova Scotia.

A press release issued by the Nova Scotia RCMP Saturday morning says the area between part of Broom Road and Highway 7 in the Dartmouth community of Cole Harbour is closed to the public due to a heavy police presence.

Brian Barker, auctioneer and co-owner of Mariner Auctions, says the investigation is unfolding in the business's parking lot, but was unable to provide further details.

The RCMP says more information will be shared as it becomes available.