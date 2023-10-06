Police watchdog investigating shooting of suspect in Saint John, NB
New Brunswick's police watchdog has been called in following an officer-involved shooting in Saint John.
Officers were called to the Mecklenburg Street and Wentworth Street area shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man with a gun causing damage to property.
Police say when officers arrived, they were confronted by the armed suspect who ignored their commands.
Police say as a result, one officer discharged his firearm and another officer used additional force to stop the suspect.
The 46-year-old suspect was taken to hospital where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured during the incident and the Saint John Police are fully co-operating with the Serious Incident Response Team, who have taken control of the investigation.
SiRT is an investigative agency, independent of the police, whose mandate is to investigate matters that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and domestic violence or other matters of significant public interest that may have arisen from the actions of any police officer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians that vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have lead them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting women's oppression
Imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi, who has campaigned for women's rights, democracy and against the death penalty in Iran for years, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.
Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Canada witnesses decline in home construction rates, falling below pandemic-era numbers: report
A recent report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternative shows that new housing construction is at a lower level today than it was at the worst point in the pandemic economy shutdown.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
Annular solar eclipse this month will be partially visible to Canadians — and is one of the last ones we'll see for a while
Canadians will have an opportunity to see an annular solar eclipse later this month — one which is also providing NASA a chance to study our atmosphere in greater detail.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
Toronto
-
Fake mobility scooter online advertisement tricks Ontario senior
An Ontario senior said he lost money after attempting to buy a mobility scooter that appeared to be heavily discounted on an online advertisement.
-
Pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Etobicoke
A pedestrian has been pronounced deceased following a collision in Etobicoke early on Friday morning.
-
Where to buy the cheapest turkey for Thanksgiving in Toronto
Turkey season has consumers searching for ways to save ahead of Thanksgiving weekend with a crucial question lingering – where can I buy the cheapest turkey?
Calgary
-
Man in custody following 'high-risk' police operation connected to suspected abduction in Calgary
A man is in custody following a “high-risk” police operation on Highway 2 connected to a suspected abduction in Calgary.
-
'Complete shock': Lethbridge high school shaken following sexual assault allegations
Students at Chinook High School in Lethbridge said there was a sombre, uneasy feeling the day after police searched a football locker room for forensic evidence in connection to an alleged sexual assault.
-
Where's Waverly? More charges laid in swarming, theft of golden retriever puppy
Calgary police have charged a second person in connection with a swarming and theft of a golden retriever puppy. However, the search for 17-week-old Waverly continues.
Montreal
-
4 students arrested in Quebec after video shows teen repeatedly hit in the face
Police on Montreal's South Shore say four teenagers have been arrested in connection with a video showing a violent attack on a 16-year-old boy near a local high school.
-
Quebec MNA Frederic Beauchemin denies allegations of psychological harassment
Frederic Beauchemin, Liberal MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, denies allegations of psychological harassment made against him and members of his team.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heavy rain coming after Montreal breaks another heat record
After a sunny and very hot start to the month of October, featuring record-breaking heat, southwestern Quebec is bracing for big weather changes this Thanksgiving weekend. Heavy rain is expected to move in as two cold fronts from Ontario collide with moisture from the remnants of tropical storm Philippe.
Edmonton
-
'High risk police operation' underway near Brightview: RCMP
RCMP are asking the public to avoid Highway 2 at Township Road 470, due to a "high risk police operation."
-
Impairment likely a factor in multi-vehicle Anthony Henday Drive crash: police
Charges are pending against a 35-year-old man who is believed to have crashed into two vehicles on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday morning while impaired.
-
New tennis 'bubble' offers year-round courts in Edmonton
The Saville Tennis Centre houses six new tennis courts in an air-supported bubble near the Saville Community Sports Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews called to explosion, fire at encampment in bush
Sudbury fire crews were called to the scene of an explosion at an encampment in a wooded area in the Donovan neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Former North Bay bookkeeper guilty of stealing $100Ks from employer to gamble at casino
The Superior Court of Justice was tasked recently with determining just how much a former bookkeeper stole when she worked for a North Bay business more than a decade ago.
-
Sex offender in Elliot Lake charged with sexually assaulting children
A convicted sex offender is facing 22 new charges after he was arrested for violating parole conditions in Elliot Lake last month.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Jury off until after Thanksgiving long weekend
The Crown officially rested its case on Thursday after presenting the last of its evidence in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial, with the jury now off until Oct. 10. Here’s what you missed.
-
MLHU predicts respiratory illness will continue to rise
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) predicts that this respiratory season will be worse than past seasons even before the pandemic.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING City council decides fate of five proposed homeless hub locations
A long awaited debate in London reached its conclusion on Thursday, with city council voting to move forward on the five proposed homeless hub locations.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP
Mounties allege a Winnipeg man trafficked drugs into remote First Nations communities and attempted to launder the 'significant' proceeds through casino games in the city.
-
'A milestone': Kinew and Stefanson meet for premier to premier meeting
Premier Designate Wab Kinew stepped foot inside the office he will call home at the Manitoba legislature to meet with the outgoing premier.
-
Walls at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar coming down months after walkway collapse
Organizers of Festival du Voyageur said they are prioritizing the safety and health of those who attend the event after a walkway collapse at Fort Gibraltar sent 17 people to hospital in May.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Here's a look at the cost to buy a Thanksgiving turkey in Ottawa
Thanksgiving is only days away, a time for family and friends to come together, which usually includes a feast. However, when we're talking about turkey, the price is flying high, and so are most of the Thanksgiving meal fixings.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 6-9
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
VIA Rail train en route to Ottawa forced to return to Montreal due to mechanical issue
A VIA Rail train en route to Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend was delayed for several hours due to a mechanical issue, before the train eventually returned to Montreal late Thursday night.
Saskatoon
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
A former coach at a private religious school pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.
-
Fiery Sask. train derailment caused by broken track: report
According to a newly released report, a fiery Saskatchewan train derailment was caused by a broken rail.
-
Sask. plans to recruit physician assistants
The Saskatchewan Health Authority plans to hire a dozen physician assistants (PAs) during a fall recruitment push.
Vancouver
-
Patients turned away by 'closed' sign at B.C. hospital's emergency room
Officials are investigating after patients were turned away from a hospital emergency room in Williams Lake, B.C., this week by a “closed” sign posted on the door.
-
Leaked letter accuses Surrey mayor of delaying city's policing transition
Surrey’s mayor has been accused of stalling the city’s transition from the RCMP to the Surrey Police Service, as ordered by the B.C. government over the summer.
-
Bankruptcy lawyer says cleaners and customers will have trouble getting money from Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi
Nakul Saggar is an international student from India who lives with seven roommates. In order to pay the bills while going to school, he picked up a job with Surrey-based cleaning company Scrubbi.
Regina
-
'This is our home': Residents and staff protest closure of Regina Lutheran Home
There are more calls on the provincial government to take over operation of a Regina nursing home. The Regina Lutheran Home will close next spring, forcing 62 residents to move.
-
Teens charged after alleged bear spray, weapon assault at Regina high school
Three teenagers are facing weapons-related charges after students were bear sprayed and one was allegedly assaulted with a weapon at Regina's Thom Collegiate Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sask. man in court battle with crypto exchange lost over $240K to fraud
A Sask. man who lost $240,000 in a cryptocurrency fraud is unlikely to get his money back anytime soon, a judge ruled.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after alleged sexual assault at Saanich mall
A 26-year-old man is in police custody after a girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a Saanich shopping mall.
-
'Students feel used': Vancouver Island nursing students call for paid work placements amid shortage
Nursing students on Vancouver Island are lobbying for help to make their program more accessible amid a dire need for more of them in B.C.’s health-care system.
-
B.C. police complaint commissioner orders public hearing into Victoria police shooting death
British Columbia's police complaint commissioner has ordered a public hearing into the 2019 death of a woman who was shot with "less-lethal" projectiles from a Victoria police weapon.