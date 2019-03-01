

Halifax police have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a resident at a continuing care facility in Dartmouth last year.

Police say staff at Parkland at The Lakes on Baker Drive called them to the facility on July 16, 2018 in relation to an assault.

“On August 4, 2018, a 94-year-old female resident passed away following complications sustained as a result of an injury during an altercation with an 81-year-old female resident,” Halifax police said in a news release. The medical examiner’s office did an autopsy on Aug. 5 and later ruled the death a homicide.

Police say homicide investigators consulted with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service and have decided not to lay charges because the suspect was “not being criminally culpable due to her cognitive impairment.”

The file has been closed.