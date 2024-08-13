ATLANTIC
    • Policing conference in Halifax looks at community response to international events

    The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police commissioner Thomas Carrique (left) is seen with Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean at a policing conference in Halifax on Aug. 13, 2024. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police commissioner Thomas Carrique (left) is seen with Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean at a policing conference in Halifax on Aug. 13, 2024. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Police representatives from across the country are in Halifax for the 119th annual Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CAPC) Summit.

    The conference is focusing on how global crises create conflict and risk at the local level.

    The police chiefs pointed out that protests are becoming more aggressive, sometimes creating situations that put police and the public at risk.

    Data shows interactions between police and the public are growing and include both verbal and physical assaults.

    “During the summit, delegates attended sessions on strategic intelligence, public order management, crisis management, artificial intelligence, as well as the importance of officer safety in public,” said Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean.

    To help deal with the growing number and intensity of protests, the newly-elected president of the CPAC is asking for an increase in support from the government.

    “To meet the increased demand for service created by increased protests and demonstrations, while ensuring officer and public safety, will require the moral and financial support of all levels of government to acquire the necessary human resources, equipment, and training,” says commissioner Thomas Carrique, the president of the CACP.

    The three-day Summit of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police wraps up Tuesday.

    More to come...

