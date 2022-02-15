Politicians in the Maritimes do not believe the Emergencies Act is needed in the region
A decision by the prime minister to bring in the Emergencies Act has sparked debate across the country.
In the Maritimes, many argue it isn’t necessary, considering provinces in the region already have their own emergency measures in place.
“I don’t think it’s necessary for New Brunswick,” said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.
“We put our own act in place. We have put in the measures that have allowed police to do what we’ve needed to do for the demonstrations that we’ve had here and I think it worked very effectively,” he added.
That sentiment is echoed by Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston who already banned blockades on streets, roads and highways and upped fines to between $3,000 to $10,000 for individuals and between $20,000 to $100,000 for corporations.
“Given the nature of the protests to date in Nova Scotia --which have generally been peaceful and within the law—along with our two provincial government directives, which established significant fines to reinforce the message that Nova Scotia will not tolerate blockades. We did not need the federal government to enact the Emergencies Act in Nova Scotia at this time,” said Houston.
The Emergencies Act broadens federal policing powers, enabling bank accounts to be frozen and could prohibit public assemblies including blockades.
The move has been criticized by the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
“Is it really needed or is it that we need more leadership at the law enforcement front from police, from the provinces?” asks Kerri Froc, a constitutional law expert at the University of New Brunswick.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said measures will be geographically targeted but Froc notes the Emergencies Act could potentially apply to Atlantic Canada, depending on the circumstances.
“Really the Atlantic provinces are not the focus point of this. It’s Ottawa. And it’s Windsor. And it’s getting goods across the border. I don’t think we’ll see the feds here anytime soon,” she said.
A so-called ‘freedom convoy’ has made its way through Halifax the past two weekends. A rally was also held in Fredericton over the weekend.
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage does not believe any new measures will be needed in Halifax.
“You never know what’s coming next but I don’t anticipate that we would need it. We’re working very closely with our provincial government and provincial authorities. We’ve had two demonstrations and so far they’ve come, made their point and left,” Savage said.
Savage believes Halifax Regional Police have handled the situation well.
“Doing some surveillance, doing some intelligence. Talking with the organizers when they can to figure out what’s going to happen. Recognizing there’s going to be counter protesters as well,” he added.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds scrapping pre-arrival PCR testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers
The federal government is eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers starting Feb. 28, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Tuesday.
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has stepped down amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
Emergencies Act a 'turning point' to end trucker 'occupation': Ottawa interim police chief
On the first full day since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s historic Emergencies Act invocation, Ottawa’s interim Police Chief Steve Bell believes his police force now has the resources to end the protests in the city’s downtown core.
New rules going after blockade financing an overreach, critics say
The federal government is expanding financial routes to crack down on the trucker protests in a move that financial crime experts are calling heavy-handed.
Border blockade in Manitoba to be cleared Wednesday: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP expects the protest blockade at the border crossing in Emerson to be cleared by Wednesday.
'Fantastic news': Travel industry applauds end to COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for vaccinated travellers
The travel industry is applauding the federal government's decision to remove the COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers entering or returning to Canada.
Victims in decades-old 'Babes in the Woods' cold case identified: Vancouver police
The victims in a decades-old cold case have finally been identified, police in Vancouver announced Tuesday.
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
Toronto
-
Police describe deadly shooting inside east-end Toronto high school as 'execution;' 14-year-old boy charged
Police are describing a fatal shooting at an east-end Toronto high school as an 'execution,' and have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the case.
-
'We are done with it:' Doug Ford says Ontario is moving on from COVID-19
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he strongly discouraged the idea of any new COVID-19 restrictions or retooling of the vaccine passport system after next month, saying the public is “done with this,” alluding to his doubts about the efficacy of third doses and the rift vaccination has caused within his own family.
-
'This is about racism:' 72-year-old Black woman says she was 'humiliated' at Ontario hospital
A 72-year-old Black woman said she felt “humiliated” and “intimidated” while trying to seek treatment for her heart condition at an Ontario hospital last week.
Calgary
-
Truckers end blockade at Alberta border crossing, 3 charged with conspiracy to commit murder
A blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks ended Tuesday as trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring rolled away from a southern Alberta town.
-
Calgary will end its masking bylaw when Alberta removes provincial mandate
Calgary councillors have voted to repeal the city's face covering bylaw, meaning it will be officially lifted when the province ends its Alberta-wide mandate.
-
Edmonton officers on leave after uniformed video, speaking at Coutts protest
Two Edmonton police officers have been placed on "administrative leave" for making public statements praising the "freedom convoys" and travelling to Coutts, Alta., to join protesters there.
Montreal
-
Quebec's vaccination passport to be gradually phased out by March 14
Quebec's public health officials said Tuesday that the vaccination passport will be gradually phased out. The passport will no longer be required to access big box, liquor or cannabis stores as of tomorrow.
-
Montreal police spotted with 'Thin Blue Line' patches at convoy demonstration
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were spotted on Saturday with 'Thin Blue Line' patches on their uniform, again calling into question the force's dress code policy.
-
Quebec's National Assembly officially rejects use of Emergencies Act
Quebec's National Assembly unanimously adopted a motion Tuesday calling on the Canadian government not to apply the Emergencies Act on Quebec territory.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers on leave after uniformed video, speaking at Coutts protest
Two Edmonton police officers have been placed on "administrative leave" for making public statements praising the "freedom convoys" and travelling to Coutts, Alta., to join protesters there.
-
Alberta hospitalizations improving but health minister warns 'COVID has not gone away'
Alberta announced 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of known active cases to 19,050.
-
'The least we can do': Sohi supports masking as Calgary moves toward ending bylaw
On a day that Calgary councillors voted to end the city's mask mandate at the same time as Alberta, there is still no firm timeline for the same to happen in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Safe consumption site in Timmins getting ready to open
The building at 21 Cedar St. North is transforming into a safe consumption site for people who take drugs either by injection or mouth.
-
Chief coroner investigating after inmate dies at Sudbury Jail
The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating after an inmate at the Sudbury Jail died after he was taken to hospital Feb. 11.
-
Elliot Lake mayor says opposition to golf course sale rooted in online misinformation
Elliot Lake Mayor Dan Marchisella said this week that opposition to the sale of the city-owned golf course was rooted in misinformation spread online.
London
-
Two crashes, one person charged
Two separate collisions has resulted in the same person being charged twice, according to London police.
-
Access to health care gap growing in rural areas, funding needed for alternate methods of care
There is a need for primary health care in Oxford County with capacity gaps ranging from 2,000 to 9,000 people without a primary care provider.
-
Double fatal crash in Brant Township
Two people have died as the result of a collision late Sunday evening, according to Bruce County OPP.
Winnipeg
-
'It's put a hurt on certain folks': Anticipated end to border blockade in Manitoba brings relief to trucking industry
The anticipated end to the border blockade is welcome news for some Manitoba industries.
-
'I'm happy to not have to deal with it': Travellers excited about new testing rules when returning to Canada
Canadian travellers got some good news from Ottawa Tuesday morning, as of Feb. 28 Canada is removing the need for a pre-arrival PCR test for fully vaccinated international travellers, and some other changes as well.
-
'Holy moly, we just did the Super Bowl': Winnipeg woman part of opening ceremonies
A Winnipeg woman knocked an item off her bucket list over the weekend as she got to perform at the Super Bowl.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa police chief 'failed miserably' to plan for occupation of downtown: retired police inspector
A retired Ottawa police inspector says the Ottawa Police Service and former Police Chief Peter Sloly made glaring errors in preparing the capital for the demonstration that has now occupied the downtown core for more than two weeks.
-
$14.1 million spent on police over 18 days of Ottawa convoy occupation
The ongoing occupation of downtown Ottawa by the "Freedom Convoy" protest has cost the Ottawa Police Service more than $14.1 million so far, with no signs yet that the most ardent occupiers are leaving.
-
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resigns amid trucker protests
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly has stepped down amid widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the trucker convoy protests downtown.
Saskatoon
-
'We just want to recover': Survivors and community members react to potential unmarked graves on Keeseekoose First Nation
As news broke about 54 possible unmarked graves on the site of former residential schools on Keeseekoose First Nation, members of the community came together to grieve and look forward to the next steps.
-
'Work begins now': Feds outline next steps, rationale for Emergencies Act
With the federal Emergencies Act now invoked, federal ministers say 'the work begins now' to implement it, with a desire to not have another weekend of protests in the nation's capital. This comes as the government has revealed part of their motivation for enacting the powers was out of concern for 'serious violence' for 'political or ideological' achievements.
-
Former Sask. Rattlers player Kenny Ejim has died
Kenny Ejim died in Bahrain where he was playing with Al-Najma in the Bahrain Premier League, according to a Canadian Elite Basketball League news release.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. lifting capacity limits, reopening bars and allowing dancing, but vaccine passport to stay
Packed stadiums, indoor weddings, busy nightclubs and big family gatherings are returning to British Columbia.
-
Man convicted of murdering photographer on Vancouver's Stanley Park seawall sentenced to life in prison
The man convicted of murdering an amateur photographer in Stanley Park five years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. hospitalizations drop below 800
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has dropped below 800 for the first time in weeks, as the province prepares to relax several public health restrictions.
Regina
-
Sask. First Nation discovers 54 possible unmarked graves on grounds of former residential schools
More than 50 possible unmarked graves were found during a ground penetrating radar search of the grounds of former residential schools on a Saskatchewan First Nation.
-
Possible Hepatitis A exposure at Emerald Park Tim Hortons: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public to a Hepatitis A exposure at the Tim Hortons in Emerald Park.
-
'We just want to recover': Survivors and community members react to potential unmarked graves on Keeseekoose First Nation
As news broke about 54 possible unmarked graves on the site of former residential schools on Keeseekoose First Nation, members of the community came together to grieve and look forward to the next steps.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No COVID-19 deaths recorded in Island Health as province eases restrictions
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.
-
NEW
NEW | 'I have no idea what actually happened': Mother 'in shock' after son charged in Nanaimo coffee shop killing
The mother of a 29-year-old man charged in what police are calling a random killing at a Vancouver Island coffee shop says she is shocked and remains in the dark about what happened that day.
-
RCMP investigating string of break-ins at Nanaimo elementary schools
Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a string of break-ins at local elementary schools that seem to be related.