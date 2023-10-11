Politicians, lobbyist converge on P.E.I. for health ministers' meeting

Canada’s health ministers are coming together in Charlottetown this week amid what some are calling a crisis in health care.

They will hear from groups including nurses and physicians, offering potential solutions to help ease the country's problems.

One of those groups is the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), which is calling on each level of government to create an action plan to resolve issues in primary care, including six million Canadians without a family doctor.

“No one province, no one area, is going to be able to solve this alone, and that’s why meetings like health ministers’ meeting are so important, because we do need broad action that’s happening across the country,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, CMA president-elect.

Reimer says Canada needs increased doctor training, reductions in administrative burdens, and replacing isolated doctors with health-care teams.

She pointed to the Atlantic Physician Registry as an example of collaboration done right.

“We can do things differently, and we can do things when we’re partnering,” said Reimer. “Four different governments had to work together to come up with that solution, and so that’s just one great example of some of the positive changes we can do when we collaborate.”

A health minister from each province and territory is expected at the meeting Wednesday, along with meetings with their federal counterparts on Thursday.

The delivery of health care is a provincial responsibility; however, much of the funding for the provincial health-care systems comes from the federal government.

The feds have been making moves lately to take a more active role in Canadian health care, including signing funding agreements with some provinces, which increases the amount of money they get, but also adds oversight at the federal level.

