Politicians take allyship, inclusion seminar before marching in Saint John Pride parade

Politicians who marched in Saturday afternoon’s Saint John Pride parade attended a seminar on allyship and inclusion beforehand.

Saint John Pride board president Mariah Darling said the goal of the seminar was to “move beyond the performative allyship of ‘just walking in the parade.’”

“I really wanted for folks to put their money where their mouth is, and if they wanted to have this experience especially as allies, making that commitment to do some learning,” said Darling.

Liberal leader Susan Holt, Green Party leader David Coon, and NDP leader Alex White attended the seminar, along with Progressive Conservative MLA Dorothy Shephard.

“Until we have 100 per cent acceptance in our communities for any diverse minority, we need to continue to wave the flag,” said Shephard, after the parade.

Shephard resigned from Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet in June, saying it was partly due to changes made to Policy 713 – the provincial school policy setting minimum standards and requirements for sexual orientations and gender identities.

Changes to Policy 713 became official on July 1, making parental consent mandatory for children under 16 to be called by chosen name and pronouns at school.

Prior to the school year ending, four district education councils in the province passed motions to override those changes. On Wednesday, Education Minister Bill Hogan responded.

“The Education Act is very clear. Provincial policy supersedes any district policy,” said Hogan, to reporters in Moncton. “Districts have the authority to improve or strengthen a provincial policy, but they can’t do anything which is contrary to the provincial policy.”

Next week, child and youth advocate Kelly Lamrock is expected to release findings from the office’s consultations on Policy 713 changes. Hogan said the department would consider those findings.

“Then we’ll provide more direction at that point and time,” said Hogan.

Policy 713 changes weren’t ignored at Saturday’s parade.

“One of the benefits to come from some of that, in a way, is people actually asking questions and looking to learn some information,” said Darling.

Parade marshal Vivian Myers-Jones said it was a meaningful experience to lead the event, in a year where hostility toward the Transgender community has grown.

“Being your authentic self really does save lives, it’s no exaggeration to say that,” said Myers-Jones. “And I'm very thankful to be here.”

