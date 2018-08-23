

THE CANADIAN PRESS





A new survey suggests there's a lot of support for beer and wine being sold in New Brunswick convenience stores.

MQO Research polled around 400 adult New Brunswick residents over the summer, and nearly 75 per cent of them said they would support expanded sales of packaged beer and wine in convenience stores across the province.

The research was commissioned by the Atlantic Convenience Stores Association, and president Mike Hammoud says he wasn't surprised by the results.

He hopes this will become an issue in the New Brunswick provincial election campaign now underway.

Alcoholic beverages can be bought at convenience stores in Quebec and in Newfoundland and Labrador. In New Brunswick, they are purchased at NB Liquor stores or agency stores in less populated areas.