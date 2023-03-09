Pooch pics: Halifax area photoshoot going to the dogs this St. Patrick’s Day

A doggy daycare in Cow Bay, N.S., is getting ready to throw a festive photo shoot for some camera shy pups.

CTV News at 5 sent multi-media journalist Mike Lamb to Passage Paws Inc. ahead of its St. Patrick’s Day event where pooches Henry and Bonita were decked out for the celebrations.

Henry poses for a photo. (Janeen Myers)

“We’re a pretty small daycare,” says owner and photographer Janeen Myers. “We take about 25 dogs a day, so we really get to know the dog’s personality. They have tons of friends here that they all get to play with and it’s just a lot of fun.”

Passage Paws is hosting a photoshoot event for dog-reactive or fearful dogs this weekend ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17.

“We have this set up so that no dog will see another dog so they won’t get stressed,” says Myers.

The doggy daycare also hosted a similar event for Valentine’s Day last month.

“It was our first time, it was a huge success,” Myers says. “The owners were super happy that they were able to get cute photos done of their dogs just like any other dog, but in a less stressful environment.”

Rosie poses for a Valentine’s Day photo. (Facebook/Passage Paws Inc)

A local dog trainer says some of her clients have always wanted to take their dogs to get their picture taken, but most events have too many other dogs.

“Either they’re very fearful or they’re very over reactive because they want to play with other dogs but they have a hard time settling down and sometimes that can be a safety issue too,” says Sue Chisholm.

Chisholm owns Bowser's Buddies Dog Training – also in Cow Bay, N.S. – and has collaborated with Passage Paws for photography events.

Myers says being behind the camera during the events is “so much fun.”

“Especially when you get a really cute photo that you don’t expect. I get excited and the owners are excited because they’re like, ‘How did you get that shot?’”

To register your pooch to a Passage Paws photography event message them online.