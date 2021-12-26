Popular Boxing Day dinner in Cape Breton cancelled for second year in a row

NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. -

Boxing Day at the North Sydney Firemen's Club typically means a big Christmas dinner with all the fixings, accompanied by a festive atmosphere.

But for the second year in a row, the pandemic has forced organizers to cancel the annual event in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

"Right now, we would have been just taking the vegetables out of the pot and carving up the turkeys,” said organizer Eddie Orrell on Sunday.

After being cancelled in 2020, the annual Boxing Day dinner put on by former MLA Eddie Orrell and the North Sydney Firemen's Club was originally scheduled to go ahead this year.

Instead, the building was empty on Sunday, because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the return of restrictions.

"It was really disappointing,” Orrell said. “The grocery stores and the fire hall, they really were excited this year because it was some kind of normal for everybody. People really need it after being down for two years."

North Sydney's fire chief said the annual event is a way for firefighters to give back to the community.

"It was well on,” said Lloyd MacIntosh, the area’s fire chief. “I mean, we were making plans to do the thing. Eddie had his cookers all lined up, and the birds all lined up and ready to go. We had people ready to go. Yeah, it's a disappointment for the community. It's just a little part of Christmas that we're not going to have this year."

Adding to the Christmas spirit behind this event is that two grocery stores – the North Sydney Sobeys and Supertore - that are in competition every other day of the year, team up to provide the meal.

This would have been the 10th year for the festive gathering that's grown to mean a lot to many.

"It's amazing how many people step up to volunteer. It's amazing how many people step in to have a nice meal,” Orrell said. “And it's amazing how many people that can't get out that we deliver meals to. Everybody in the community benefits. Me personally, I benefit to see the looks on peoples' faces. The joy of people getting together and having a nice, festive meal."

Orrell said that although it’s a year away, his Christmas wish for 2022 is simple, for the annual Boxing Day dinner to return, better than ever.