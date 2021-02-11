SYDNEY RIVER, N.S. -- The chair of the Vince Ryan Memorial Hockey Tournament skated around the idea of hitting the ice this year, but in the end, the final buzzer sounded on the games before the puck was even dropped.

"We had numerous meetings and we were looking at having a tournament within the bubble at first," said Richie Warren, the tournament chair. "This was way back in November and October."

But Warren says those plans changed when the Atlantic bubble burst.

The tournament was scheduled to start March 18th, but with so much uncertainty and COVID restrictions, it was nearly impossible for organizers to pull it off.

"I've been here 31 years, and it's been coming here for 31 years, so my initial reaction was sad," said hotel manager Michele Bianchini.

The "Vincey" is one of the largest adult hockey tournaments in North America, attracting nearly 100 teams from Canada and internationally.

Not having it this year is a big blow for businesses.

"They rent rooms, they eat in our restaurants, they support local," said Bianchini. "I'm sure over the course of their stay, we've taken over $100,000 from them."

According to tournament organizers, the economic spinoff is around $4 million.

"Well, it's definitely a disappointment to us," said Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith.

Smith says the games are played at a time of year when visitation and spending is down in the municipality.

"It's a substantial lift to the CBRM area because it's business they wouldn't have otherwise," Smith said.

Back at the rink, Warren hopes cancelling the tournament two years in a row will not effect its popularity.

"It's like everything with this virus, we just have to wait it out," Warren said.