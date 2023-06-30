Popular concert series returns to Sydney’s waterfront

Rock The Dock in Sydney, N.S., was a hit back in the day and attracted thousands to the waterfront.

“Oh my gosh, we can't wait because when it went away everybody was wondering when that event was going to come back,” said performer Jenn Sheppard.

Music from a dozen acts will fill the stage over three days, August 10, 11 and 12.

The event is under a new name, Rock the Fiddle, but it's promised to be bigger and better than ever.

“The community support has been ridiculous. Tickets are flying off the shelves. The business community is happy to have this back,” said co-organizer Jerry Holland.

The headliners include Matt Mays, Jimmy Rankin, and Serena Rider.

“One of the things about this year is there's more local talent, which we're really happy to see. It's going to be a fantastic event,” said Terry Smith, Destination Cape Breton CEO.

Organizers say this summer is a perfect time to bring the concert series back, after years living through the pandemic and not being able to gather.

“Right there on the waterfront is a spectacular location. It was a success before when they had events down there and we think this will be a success as well,” said Smith.

“This time around I’m getting to perform as part of the island girls and the night before my daughter Jordyn is opening up for Serena Rider, so there's a whole lot of reasons I can't wait to get there,” said Sheppard.

