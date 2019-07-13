

CTV Atlantic





The Queen's Square outdoor pool will be closed for the rest of the summer - disappointing news for those who were counting on the Fredericton area pool to cool off this summer.

The pipes, which fill the pool and return water to a mechanical room for treatment, broke earlier this week.

It leaked thousands of gallons of water before the pool was properly drained. Work on the pool has already begun, and the pipes will now be dug up to be fixed.

The pool is 12-years-old.