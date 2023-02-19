Popular hockey tournament to welcome teams from across North America

“We're expecting about 100 teams from as far away as New York and we have a couple from Ontario,” said tournament chair Ritchie Warren. “We're expecting about 100 teams from as far away as New York and we have a couple from Ontario,” said tournament chair Ritchie Warren.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island