Popular international music festival plays on, despite being nearly silenced by Fiona

The sound of fiddles, guitars and other instruments were heard across Cape Breton this past week, as the Celtic Colours International Festival returned to the island for the first time in two years.

“Nine days, 48 concerts, 200 community events. There's something going on in every community around Cape Breton Island,” said Celtic Colours CEO Leanne Birmingham-Beddow.

Post-tropical storm Fiona's fury and path of destruction nearly derailed plans for the event this year, but organizers and community volunteers pushed through -- and it's both music and money to their ears.

“We've had a series of concerts that sold out. Actually, the majority of concerts have sold out. Audiences are lively and responsive,” said Birmingham-Beddow.

Fall foliage attracts visitors to the island each October, especially around the Cabot Trail.

“After Fiona, our tourism industry really needed the boost that Celtic Colours always brings and it certainly did bring that boost for our industry,” said Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith.

It’s an industry that has struggled through the pandemic and has seen many cancellations both before and after the storm.

“They won't replace what they missed from the time the hurricane hit and until Celtic Colours happened and I’m hearing from some operators they still have cancellations for the next couple of weeks,” said Smith.

Smith says up until the storm the tourism season had been a success.

In June, Cape Breton saw a 5 per cent increase in visitors, compared to the same time in 2019.

“I think people are being tentative with their vacation plans, they just sort of thought, ‘Maybe we'll put it off for another year,’” said Mary Pat Mombourquette, Cape Breton Miners Museum Executive Director.

Saturday night marks the final night of Celtic Colours 2022.