

CTV Atlantic





A popular New Brunswick wedding venue that was destroyed by a devastating fire earlier this year has been almost completely rebuilt.

It was in the early hours of the morning on Feb. 15, 2017, when Janice Bates saw her barn go up in flames.

Bates Barn is considered a landmark in the small community of Long Point just outside of Saint John. The barn was built in 1946 and it has been a popular wedding venue for years. Along with the barn, valuable farming equipment was also lost in the blaze.

Bates says she thinks the fire was deliberately set after seeing tracks in heavy unplowed snow leading from the barn to the main road.

"You try to think of why… you know, why would they do it? I mean we don't know,” she says.

RCMP has deemed the circumstances suspicious and they’re investigating the case as arson.

Bates says she’s hoping someone will come forward with information about the incident.

“Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,000 and I will match it for a total $4,000 right now,” Bates says.

Determined not to give up, plans immediately got underway to start rebuilding. The barn’s roof is now up and all of the rooms have been framed. Bates vows the barn will be better than the last with air conditioning and heating. She says there’s washrooms both upstairs and down now, and the kitchen’s facilities are larger. They’ve also added a Bride’s room.

The new facility is expected to open in the spring with several weddings already booked for next summer.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.