More than 1000 players making up 105 teams are participating in the New Brunswick Provincial Volleyball Championships this weekend in Moncton.

"We have about 30-40 clubs and within these clubs we have multiple teams, different age groups, guys and girls," says tournament executive Marc White.

The sport has seen a spike in growth in recent years. In fact, participating in volleyball in New Brunswick is increasing faster than any other province in Canada.

With more players on the court, success is starting to show on the provincial level.

"I think the perfect example of that is our women's Canada Games team winning bronze this past summer in Winnipeg. These are girls that have been in the system and have been at this exact tournament for the past four or five years," says Fredericton Spartans coach Natasha Dube.

The provincial tournament seems to have found a home in Moncton.

"We get a lot of support from the city here, our sponsors are here, and there's no venue like this in the province," says White.

There's room for 10 games to be played at one time, providing the opportunity for players to check out the competition.

"There's a lot of good competition, there's a lot of teams that are so close, that it's hard to tell who's going to win this," says Caitlin Jones.

"There's about four or five of the top teams here that are about even, that we've been struggling with each other all throughout the season, so it goes back and forth," adds her teammate Lexie Shannon.

Some teams from this weekend's event will participate in the National Championships in Edmonton, where over 900 teams will be participating for the right to call themselves National Champions.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.