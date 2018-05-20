

A two vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday has killed one man and sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Pictou RCMP say that at 12:30 a.m., they responded to a crash involving a Dodge Ram truck and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 104 in Telford, N.S.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man from Port Hastings, N.S. was killed in the crash. The passenger on the motorcycle, a 35-year-old woman from Auld's Cove, N.S. was transported by EHS to the QEII hospital with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the truck were not injured.

The road remains closed this morning as an RCMP collision analyst is investigating the scene.