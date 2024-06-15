Port Hawkesbury man dies following collision in Creignish: N.S. RCMP

A 32-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., has died following a collision in Creignish, N.S.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 19 in Creignish around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Upon arrival, officers said they learned that an orange 2018 Toyota Tacoma was travelling northbound on Highway 19 when it left the road and crashed.

The driver and sole occupant of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene, and RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene, says police.

Highway 19 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

