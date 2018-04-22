

CTV Atlantic





RCMP say they arrested three men for drug offences, following an April 20 search of a Port Hawkesbury home.

During the search, police seized a significant quantity of cocaine, marijuana, hashish, scales, cocaine presses, packaging equipment, cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Nicholson, 31, Steven MacEachern, 24, and Brendan MacAskill, 26, all of Sugar Camp, N.S., were arrested on the scene.

All three men have been charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and one count of Possession of Equipment to Assist in the Trafficking of Cocaine.

The three men are being held in custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 23.