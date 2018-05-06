

CTV Atlantic





Port Hawkesbury RCMP are asking for help in locating 31-year-old John Daniel MacQuarrie.

MacQuarrie was last seen early Thursday, May 3 at 2:30 a.m., after being dropped off at a residence in Port Hawkesbury.

RCMP believe MacQuarrie is driving a burgundy 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee, possibly with the license plate FLU 443.

MacQuarrie is described as 5'10" with a medium build, dark brown short hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of 'cape breton west 902' on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a light grey zippered hoodie.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact them.