It’s a long way off, but it appears relief is on the way for the tens of thousands of Halifax-area motorists who are tired of doing bumper battle on the Bedford Highway and Windsor Street Exchange.

Two new infrastructure projects are expected to help ease traffic congestion and get hundreds of big trucks off the road every day, which is welcome news to people who live and work in Halifax.

Tracy Stevens, who has operated Trident Booksellers and Café on Hollis Street for 19 years, is among them.

He says his regulars are often seeking a few minutes of quiet time, but that can be difficult when there’s an endless parade of large trucks travelling down Hollis Street, headed to and from the South End Container Terminal -- the largest terminal of its kind in Eastern Canada.

“It’s not so bad inside, but you know, if you try to sit outside and just have a conversation at our tables outside, you know, a truck goes by at least every minute,” says Stevens.

On Sunday, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced that the

Port of Halifax is getting $47.5 million from Ottawa to boost its capacity to handle goods, resulting in a significant reduction in container-truck traffic in the downtown core.

Garneau said the federal money will cover half the cost of two projects, the first of which will increase storage capacity at the port by using an existing rail line through the downtown to connect the South End Container Terminal to the Fairview Cove Container Terminal, which is north of the city's downtown.

The improved rail line will be used to shuttle containers from the south end, through the downtown and deposit them at Fairview Cove, where they will be picked up by trucks waiting outside the downtown area.

The second project will upgrade the Windsor Street Exchange and the Bedford Highway, the main access points to the port.

The Windsor Street Exchange is often a traffic nightmare for motorists, but officials say traffic should flow more smoothly once the work is complete.

Until then, Mayor Mike Savage admits traffic could be even more challenging during the construction phase.

“Well, it’s going to get worse as there’s more traffic, in any event, so that’s been on our books for a long time, that we need to do some work,” says Savage. “So, you can’t just leave it. You have to sort of bite the bullet, but we’re going to try to manage it.”

The two projects are expected to take three or four years to complete and will create more than 800 jobs during construction, Garneau said.

The money will come from a second round of funding under the federal government's 11-year, $2-billion National Trade Corridors Fund.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Bruce Frisko