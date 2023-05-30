Port of Saint John marks record visit with Oasis of the Seas

Tuesday marked the largest single cruise ship day in the history of the Port of Saint John.

The 8,000 people on board the Oasis of the Seas cruise ship made their way into Saint John for a one-day stop, nearly doubling the population of the uptown core.

This is the second straight year the Oasis of the Seas liner has made a stop in Saint John, but this year the vessel houses nearly 1,000 additional people.

The Oasis of the Seas is the third ship to dock in Saint John in 2023.