HALIFAX -- A family of six has been displaced in Port Williams, N.S. after a fire broke out in their home early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m. crews from the surrounding areas responded to the fire on Starrs Point Road.

The occupants of the home escaped the fire without injury.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, a couple with four young children under the age of nine, with emergency lodging and essentials such as food, clothing and medical supplies.

When providing emergency aid, Red Cross volunteers currently must follow social distancing and other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.