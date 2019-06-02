N.S. RCMP say two people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two vehicle crash in Kings County, N.S. late Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to the two vehicle collision on Belcher St. in Port Williams, N.S. around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say one vehicle crossed the centre-line and struck the other, causing extensive damage.

Both drivers sustained life-threatening injuries. A female passenger was also hurt and all three were transported to hospital.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst was called to the scene to examine the evidence. Police say the investigation is ongoing.