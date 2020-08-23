HALIFAX -- Another Halifax area beach has been closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that Kinap Beach in Porters Lake, N.S. is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Please be advised that Kinap Beach in Porters Lake is closed to swimming until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water. For more information on municipal beaches across the Halifax region, please visit our beaches page: https://t.co/3xBZkmaNL8 pic.twitter.com/qzrNVbEcDq — hfxgov (@hfxgov) August 23, 2020

The city says Kinap Beach is a supervised beach. Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches during the summer months. Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at this beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures. Staff will continue testing the water until bacteria levels return to safe levels. The municipality will advise residents when the beach reopens.

Several N.S. beaches and lakes have been closed this summer due to water quality issues, including Queensland Beach, Lake Micmac and Lake Banook. All have since reopened.