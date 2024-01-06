Portion of N.S. Highway 101 shut down Saturday afternoon

ATLANTIC
    A portion of Highway 101 in Nova Scotia was shut down Saturday afternoon between Exit 10 and 11.

    The Greenwich Fire Department said the highway was closed around 4 p.m. due to a motor vehicle accident and reopened 45 minutes later.

    It's unknown how many cars were involved.

    The Greenwich Fire Department responded along with members of the Wolfville Fire Department and Hanstport Fire Department.

