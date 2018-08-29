Featured
Portrait of boxing champion George Dixon unveiled in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 10:15PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, August 30, 2018 8:33AM ADT
It was a special day at the George Dixon Community Centre in the north end of Halifax.
A giant portrait that honours Africville's George Dixon was unveiled on the side of the community centre that bears his name.
Dixon was the first black world boxing champion and was recently ranked as the sixth greatest Nova Scotia athlete of all time. When he first stepped into the professional ring, he was just a little over five-foot-three and weighed 87 pounds.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department and African Nova Scotian Affairs Integration Office contributed to the portrait as a way to honour and celebrate his importance in the community.