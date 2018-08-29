

CTV Atlantic





It was a special day at the George Dixon Community Centre in the north end of Halifax.

A giant portrait that honours Africville's George Dixon was unveiled on the side of the community centre that bears his name.

Dixon was the first black world boxing champion and was recently ranked as the sixth greatest Nova Scotia athlete of all time. When he first stepped into the professional ring, he was just a little over five-foot-three and weighed 87 pounds.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department and African Nova Scotian Affairs Integration Office contributed to the portrait as a way to honour and celebrate his importance in the community.