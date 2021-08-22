HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Municipality has issued a risk advisory for a possible blue-green algae bloom at Birch Cove Beach and Lake Banook.

The city is encouraging residents to avoid swimming in Lake Banook until further notice.

Staff are currently investigating whether or not it is a toxin-producing algae, say a release issued Sunday afternoon.

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring in freshwater environments and may become visible when weather conditions are calm. These organisms can multiply rapidly during the summer, leading to extensive growth called a bloom.

Some types of blue-green algae produce toxins during blooms and when these blooms decay, the toxins may be released into the water, posing a risk to people and pets.

Lake users are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Avoid water contact. If contact occurs, wash with tap water as soon as possible;

Do not swim or wade (or allow your pets to swim or wade) in any areas where blue-green algae is visible or in areas where a risk advisory has been issued;

Avoid consuming water from this lake; and,

Avoid consuming fish that has come from this lake.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae or who ingest water containing blue-green algae may experience skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea and vomiting and/or diarrhea.