Post-tropical storm Lee cleanup continues in Halifax

In the aftermath of post-tropical storm Lee, Halifax Regional Municipality clean-up crews are working at a non-stop pace.

“They getting trees and doing cleanup,” said Halifax Fire Service Emergency Management Division Chief Erica Fleck, who added the city has received calls to remove more than 350 downed trees. “They were down to about 100 as of midnight last night.”

Portions of historic Camp Hill Cemetery are closed to the public. Several massive trees have been knocked down and there is a debris field of broken branches, which will be a more complicated clean-up process.

“That’s why we have a tree arborist and the specialists that need to take a close look at those,” said Fleck.

John Kirk spent the morning clearing his Halifax property.

“Some branches were down and the power was out for 30 hours,” said Kirk.

Nancy Pasquet says the response time by city workers in her neighbourhood, was noticeably faster than previous major storms.

“Our side of the street was swept overnight last night,” said Pasquet.

Wires are down and cars are damaged on Kent Street in South End Halifax in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Lee.

In some neighbourhoods, it’s already difficult to tell there was a major storm. However, if you visit closed off Kent Street in South End Halifax, you’ll find wires are down and cars are damaged.

As for Nova Scotia’s coastal areas, Fleck said road washouts are still an issue.

Post-tropical storm Lee caused significant damage to the boardwalk in Eastern Passage, N.S.

There is also significant damage to the boardwalk in Eastern Passage, which interrupted Judy Kyle’s morning walking route.

“It’s petty severe, you have to be very careful,” said Kyle, who finished her walk, taking baby steps over the rocks.