Post-tropical storm Phillipe threatens to put a damper on Thanksgiving festivities in the Annapolis Valley

Post-tropical storm Phillipe is threatening to put a damper on Thanksgiving festivities in the Annapolis Valley.

This is a busy weekend for many businesses who depend on the long weekend to meet their bottom line.

Fall in the Annapolis Valley is a major draw.

“The last time that we were all together on the East Coast was probably over 20 years ago, and so bringing them to the Valley was one of the highlights that you get to do on a touristy trip,” says a group from Ontario and British Columbia.

Those touristy trips are lucrative ones for businesses.

“You can’t go anywhere right now and it is just crazy busy. Every restaurant seems to be packed,” says Joanna Gould-Thorpe, of the Avon Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I think a lot of people that come to the Annapolis valley at Thanksgiving, or in the fall are coming from Halifax, Dartmouth, the city,” adds Pierre Tabbiner, the program director for Windsor Township.

“There’s always been a draw to get out of the hustle and bustle and to come to where there’s a lot more colour, a lot more flavour, a lot more fall energy.”

U-pick pumpkin and apples are popular stops.

“Thanksgiving weekend is our biggest weekend of the year,” says farmer, Peter Elderkin.

However the weather events that impacted crops this year or system is moving in this weekend in the form of post-tropical storm Philippe.

“The biggest effect, if we don’t have crop damage is consumers. We need people out.

We can’t do this in January so we need them now,” Elderkin says.

The storm is being closely watched as thousands prepare to head to the Annapolis valley for the long weekend.

“Saturday will probably hold. People will go out and as long as they’re out they’re going to keep doing what they’re doing,” Gould-Thorpe says.

Many will take a wait-and-see approach this long weekend.

One thing not cancelled is the Harvest Marathon, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

