Poster perfect: Designer creates sought-after artwork for Maritime musician Matt Mays

A Nova Scotia man is combining his graphic design skills with his love for music to create stunning concert posters.

“It was just a way to kinda always tie my interests in music and art together and found a way to make a living out of it,” says Alex MacAskill, who owns and operates Midnight Oil Print & Design House in Halifax’s north end.

He has created posters for some well-known artists, including The Black Keys, Chris Stapleton, and Gordon Lightfoot.

In 2014, he made a poster for local rocker Matt Mays’ show at the Shore Club in Hubbards, N.S.

Mays has been performing annual shows to sold-out crowds at the venue for almost two decades.

“I was a big fan of Matt’s music ever since I was a kid,” says MacAskill. “Him and his manager gave me a shot and it went over pretty well and the rest is history.”

His posters quickly became a popular part of the tradition.

“Nine years later and people have been expecting one every year and looking forward to the big reveal and building their collection out,” he says.

MacAskill adds that working with Mays has been a dream come true.

“He’s always directly involved with it and he lets me do what I want and trusts me that I’ll do a good job, but he’s also super supportive and makes great critiques along the way … it means a lot to me that it means a lot to him.”

The posters also mean a lot to Mays’ fans.

“Every year, there’s bound to be folks who reach out because they’re missing one or two from their collection and I have to break the news that they’re limited edition,” says MacAskill. “I have one poster that even my mother doesn’t have and nothing I can do about it.”

This year’s poster was a nod to a full concert return after scaled-down shows during the pandemic.

“The scene is basically of the stage kinda trashed at the end of the night -- guitars chords, broken strings. It’s such a memorable night and unique environment and if we can capture that in a poster it connects with people well,” says MacAskill. “It’s a nice memento of a night that might be kinda hazy for a lot of concertgoers.”

MacAskill’s prints and merchandise can be purchased online.