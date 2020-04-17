HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Dartmouth department store and taxi cab company.

Public Health says there may have been COVID-19 exposure at Giant Tiger located on 114 Woodlawn Rd. in Dartmouth, on April 13 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Any one who may have been exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to and including April 27.

Public Health is also warning of potential exposure at Bob’s Taxi, between April 4 – April 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Only one car in its fleet has been exposed. Precautions were taken by the driver during this time. Any one who may have been exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to and including April 29.

The NSHA is directly contacting anyone who is known to be in close contact to either case, but warns there could be some contacts that they are not aware of.