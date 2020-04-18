HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Health Authority is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Sobeys grocery store in Spryfield, N.S..

Public Health says there may have been COVID-19 exposure at the Sobeys located at 279 Herring Cove Road on April 14 - 16 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus may develop symptoms up to and including April 30.

The NSHA is directly contacting anyone who is known to be in close contact to either case, but warns there could be some contacts that they are not aware of.

Anyone who experiences two or more of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment.

Fever

New or worsening cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate, away from the public, for 14 days.