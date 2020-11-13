HALIFAX -- The town of Sussex, N.B. is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a popular sports centre in Sussex, N.B., while New Brunswick public health is also warning of possible exposures in Moncton and Dieppe.

In a Facebook post from the Town of Sussex, they say the exposure happened on Tuesday at the 8th Hussars Sports Centre.

Anyone who was at the sports centre on Tuesday is being asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

MORE POSSIBLE EXPOSURES

New Brunswick public health officials are also warning of two possible exposures. They include:

The GoodLife Location Moncton Junction Village Gym at 175 Ivan Rand Drive East in Moncton between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 and between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Aldo Shoes situated at CF Champlain situated at 477 Paul St. In Dieppe, on Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Nov. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Nov. 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 9 from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you were at either of the locations on the dates and times listed, you should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, you should and to 811 to get tested or take the self-assessment online.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19: