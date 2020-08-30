HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on a West Jet flight on August 24.

West Jet flight WS 232 departed Calgary at 9:30 a.m. on August 24, and arrived in Halifax at 5:14 p.m.

Passengers in rows 20 to 24 seats A, B, C, D are more likely to have had close contact and are asked to call 811 for advice.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, 14 days after. Those present on this flight but not in the identified rows and seats should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

If you have any COVID-19 symptoms: