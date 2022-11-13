Power outage in Spryfield result of theft: Nova Scotia Power

A copper wire theft at a Nova Scotia Power substation was the root cause to a brief power outage in Spryfield, N.S., on Saturday.

In an email to CTV News, Jacqueline Klaus with Nova Scotia Power said the outage was needed for crews to make emergency repairs in the substation as equipment had been damaged during the theft.

“Our crews needed to take an outage so they could safely repair equipment as quickly as possible," she said. "During this outage, the crew was able to have all materials prepped and ready to be installed to minimize the duration of the outage for customers.”

The short outage, which impacted thousands of customers, lasted about 10 minutes.

Klaus did not provide details on the value of the stolen copper wire or whether charges will be laid.