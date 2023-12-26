Power outages continue through Boxing Day for some Maritimers

Some Maritimers are spending their Boxing Day in the dark, as power crews continue their efforts to reconnect customers to the grid.

NB Power said that the utility aimed to have power restored to everyone by the end of the day Monday, in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“We intend for all customers without power to be restored by tonight,” the utility said in the post.

However, dozens of customers in New Brunswick’s Charlotte County still have no power, following a wind storm on Dec. 18.

OUTAGES

As of 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, NB Power reported 16 outages affecting 123 customers. The majority of those outages are in Charlotte Southwest.

In Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Power is reporting 14 outages Tuesday, affecting 74 customers.

There are no reported outages in Prince Edward Island.

We intend for all customers without power to be restored by tonight. We know how important the holidays are to New Brunswickers, and we are not stopping until every last customer has their power restored. 2/2 — NB Power (@NB_Power) December 25, 2023

Since the Dec. 18 storm, NB Power said it has restored power to 99 per cent of customers affected by outages, the utility said in a post on X.

On Christmas Eve, about 1,500 NB Power customers had no electricity, according to a CTV article published Sunday.

Some customers were given an estimated power restoration time — which can be seen on NB Power’s outages map — of late Sunday night, but some people received no estimate.

On the morning of Christmas, about 500 NB Power customers had no power, but by the end of the night, that number dropped to below 80 customers without power, according to a Tuesday report from the Canadian Press.