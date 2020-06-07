FREDERICTON -- About 1,000 people remained without power for a second day in the Fredericton area early Sunday.

NB Power crews continued to make repairs to damage caused by a powerful storm that moved through the region on Friday night.

NB Power was reporting over 1,100 outages as of 10 a.m. local time.

Cleanup continued on city streets to clear trees and branches taken down in the capital area, after gusts and heavy rain struck York and Sunbury Counties.

Environment Canada says the storm brought gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour and up to 20 millimetres of rain.

NB Power was reporting it expected most outages to be repaired through the day on Sunday.