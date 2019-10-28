HALIFAX -- Power has been restored to thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers in Halifax after it was shut off for a police investigation Monday evening.

Halifax Regional Police and emergency crews responded to an incident on Harbourview Drive in the city’s south end around 5:40 p.m.

As a result of the incident, police asked Nova Scotia Power to shut off electricity to a transmission tower in the area around 7 p.m., leaving roughly 19,000 customers without power for about three hours.

The outage forced many businesses to close early and the Victoria General Hospital and Nova Scotia legislature to switch to backup generators. There was an evening session of the legislature when the power was shut off.

Police also closed Tower Road and Young Avenue to traffic and were asking people to avoid the area.

The scene was cleared and power restored for most customers by 10 p.m.

Police aren’t releasing any details about the incident, citing the nature of the call and privacy reasons, but say there was never any risk to the public.