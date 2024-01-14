Power restored to most in Atlantic Canada after messy winter storm

Many Atlantic Canadians who were in the dark after this weekend's messy winter storm have had their power restored as of Sunday afternoon.

The region faced powerful blasts of wind and major tidal surges along the coast Saturday, and at a peak more than 5,000 homes lost power.

Weather alerts issued by Environment Canada for Atlantic Canada have been lifted everywhere except for the western coast of Newfoundland which is under a warning due to strong and potentially damaging winds throughout Sunday afternoon.

As of Sunday at 1 p.m., there are about 700 customers in the dark in the Channel Port-aux-Basques area of Newfoundland due to the extreme weather.

About 140 people are without power in Nova Scotia, down from 3,500 customers in the dark Sunday morning.

In New Brunswick there are 125 customers without power, and only 10 in the dark in Prince Edward Island.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.