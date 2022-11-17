Power tool caused fatal house fire in Yarmouth County: N.S. RCMP

Investigators believe a power tool is the cause of a house fire that killed an elderly woman in Nova Scotia’s Yarmouth County.

Yarmouth Rural RCMP responded to the home on Boudreau Road in Upper Wedgeport, N.S., around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

While driving to the scene, police learned that a woman had been removed from the home, but she was unconscious.

The 73-year-old woman was still unconscious when officers arrived on scene. Paramedics took over her care, however, police say the woman could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire.

Investigators have determined the fire was caused by an electric power tool that spontaneously caught fire.

Police say it's not considered suspicious and the investigation is complete.