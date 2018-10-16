

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Powerful winds are disrupting services in parts of Atlantic Canada as an intense weather system blows through the region.

Marine Atlantic ferries were on hold and some Newfoundland communities were postponing garbage collection as the wet and windy fall storm moves in from the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The eastern portion of the island could see wind speeds of 90 kilometres an hour, while peak gusts could reach 140 km/h on the southern Avalon peninsula.

The area could see 20 to 40 millimetres of rain as well.

Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all of Newfoundland, parts of Labrador and much of New Brunswick, which could see wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

In northern Nova Scotia and throughout P.E.I., the agency says possibly damaging winds could gust to 90 km/h and that people should be watching for tree branches and loose objects

Wind has just blown the Fredericton Raceway fence down @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/XPAtDAa8ng — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) October 16, 2018

Gust of wind at our station, power’s out and we have a new view of the Capital Exhibit centre: @CTVAtlantic #fredericton pic.twitter.com/MGsDUE0t2P — Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) October 16, 2018