Featured
Powerful winds blow through Atlantic Canada, disrupting ferry services
Strong winds downed the fence at the Fredericton Raceway on Oct. 16, 2018.
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 10:18AM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 16, 2018 10:23AM ADT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Powerful winds are disrupting services in parts of Atlantic Canada as an intense weather system blows through the region.
Marine Atlantic ferries were on hold and some Newfoundland communities were postponing garbage collection as the wet and windy fall storm moves in from the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The eastern portion of the island could see wind speeds of 90 kilometres an hour, while peak gusts could reach 140 km/h on the southern Avalon peninsula.
The area could see 20 to 40 millimetres of rain as well.
Environment Canada issued weather alerts for all of Newfoundland, parts of Labrador and much of New Brunswick, which could see wind gusts up to 80 km/h.
In northern Nova Scotia and throughout P.E.I., the agency says possibly damaging winds could gust to 90 km/h and that people should be watching for tree branches and loose objects
Wind has just blown the Fredericton Raceway fence down @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/XPAtDAa8ng— Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) October 16, 2018
Gust of wind at our station, power’s out and we have a new view of the Capital Exhibit centre: @CTVAtlantic #fredericton pic.twitter.com/MGsDUE0t2P— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) October 16, 2018
There are 14,160 reported outages according to NB Power. #fredericton pic.twitter.com/MyZvQqmkfy— Laura Brown (@LauraBrownCTV) October 16, 2018