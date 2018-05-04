

CTV Atlantic





Visitors flocked to the Sisters of Saint Matha's Convent in Antigonish on Friday, praying for a good deal.

That's because the Sisters have moved into a new facility, and items from the old building, known as Bethany Motherhouse, were being sold and auctioned off.

The Sisters of Saint Martha's Convent was built in 1921, and expansion continued over the decades.

Numbers have declined and the Sisters have moved into this new building near the old one.

"Now we don't need all this space and we're just delighted that so many people are walking away with good deals," says Sister Brendalee Boisvert.

There's an auction being held this weekend, featuring thousands of items collected over the years. Everything from lamps and chairs, to tables, sofas and religious pieces.

Hundreds gathered to view what’s on sale, with some items dating back to the 1920’s.

"They've been here so long, they're part of the community but things change, and it's nice that part of the community can own a piece of Bethany," says Carla Armstrong.

"It's a sad day for us too, nobody wants to see this happen, but it's a sign of the times," says auctioneer Charlie Palk.

Friday was a chance for buyers to view items that will be sold at auction tomorrow. But there were also items for sale, a chance for people to pick up furniture or appliances for homes or cottages.

"I was really looking for end tables, but I spotted this rocking chair," says Jean MacKenzie.

"Personally I think it's sad that this building is going to be demolished and so many things are finished, but it's a good opportunity for local people to buy a little piece of history," says Mary Campbell.

That history was walking out the door at a steady pace, with every shopper leaving with a smile.

The sisters already took the special things they needed when they moved.

Sister Boisvert says that made the auction more of a joyous occasion of sharing with the community.

"I think where you'll see the sadness for us, will be when they actually start taking down the building," says Sister Boisvert.

The money raised by the auction will go towards a commemorative project to be located where the current motherhouse stands.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Dan MacIntosh.