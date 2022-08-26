Pregnant patients may have trouble getting an epidural at P.E.I. hospital next week
Health officials on Prince Edward Island are warning epidurals may not be available to pregnant patients during certain times at a hospital on the island next week.
In a news release issued Thursday, Health PEI advised the public that epidural services may be affected by limited anesthesia coverage at Prince County Hospital (PCH) in Summerside, P.E.I.
The health authority says the impact on services could extend until Sept. 2. During this period, epidurals may not be available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.
“I want to reassure any of our expecting families that, while an epidural may not be available, PCH does offer a variety of other pain management options during those hours that are safe and effective,” said Dr. Hani Farag, the head of obstetrics and gynecology at the PCH, in the release.
“If you have questions about these options, please discuss them with your pregnancy care provider.”
According to Health PEI, the reduction in anesthesia coverage is not related to the ongoing nationwide epidural supply issue, but is due to a lack of physician coverage.
